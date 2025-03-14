Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 79,264 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital set a $83.00 price target on Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

