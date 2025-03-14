King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

