King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

