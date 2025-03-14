King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in HP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

