King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $119.24 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 63.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

