King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,160 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Down 3.3 %

BCS opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

