King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

