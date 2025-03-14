L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $398,507,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 606,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after acquiring an additional 159,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $211.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day moving average of $227.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 60.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total value of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,383.80. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,155,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

