Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 2.0 %
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.
