Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up about 1.5% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 109.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.53. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 175.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.