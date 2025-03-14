LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNZA opened at $0.50 on Thursday. LanzaTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

