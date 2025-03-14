Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 219.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $75.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

