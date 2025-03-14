Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,248 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $55,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,349 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 71.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 13.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 849,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 102,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $83.46 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.