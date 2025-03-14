Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,111 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.5% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $809.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $997.51 and a 200 day moving average of $983.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

