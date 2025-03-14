Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of LNDAF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.27.
