Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance

Shares of LNDAF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Get Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros alerts:

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Línea Directa Aseguradora, SA, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros engages in insurance and reinsurance business in Spain and Portugal. It offers motor, home, medical, assistance, and fire insurance; and reinsurance products. The company is also involved in the provision of vehicle repair services; and provides insurance brokerage, claims management, claims related repair work, and other specialized household services.

Receive News & Ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Línea Directa Aseguradora S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.