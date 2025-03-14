Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stake Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,178 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 306,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 186,443 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

