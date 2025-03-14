Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGYGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and traded as low as $60.77. Lonza Group shares last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 19,741 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Lonza Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

Lonza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

