Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and traded as low as $60.77. Lonza Group shares last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 19,741 shares.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
