LooksRare Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $16.53 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LooksRare alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84,780.90 or 0.99751666 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83,746.10 or 0.98534131 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.