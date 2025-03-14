Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Critical Survey

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 10 1 3.09 Lufax 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 122.90%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $2.98, suggesting a potential downside of 3.57%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Lufax.

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Lufax”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $349.78 million 3.13 -$56.66 million ($3.70) -2.64 Lufax $20.29 billion 0.13 $125.31 million ($0.77) -4.01

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitdeer Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -18.27% -13.47% -7.24% Lufax -12.75% -3.63% -1.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lufax beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

