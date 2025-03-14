Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

