Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 89,805 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 89,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 193,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,421,037,000 after acquiring an additional 498,284 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,374,385.96. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,555 shares of company stock worth $5,094,134 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
