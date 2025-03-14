Madison Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 173,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

