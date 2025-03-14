Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,533,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 719,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

