Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and traded as high as $13.30. Man Wah shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Man Wah Stock Up 10.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

