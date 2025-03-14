Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $64.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.48. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $5.90.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.