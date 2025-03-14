Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 19,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

