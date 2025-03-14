Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Matador Resources news, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,384,873.35. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,540.80. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,024. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $7,529,000. American Trust raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.94 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

