May Barnhard Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $237.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

