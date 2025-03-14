May Barnhard Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

