May Barnhard Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,220 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 769,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 170,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 87,248 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $107.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.