May Barnhard Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,526 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $369.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.31 and its 200-day moving average is $400.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

