Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAYNF opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $4.60.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

