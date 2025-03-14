Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.56, for a total value of $260,008.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at $11,546,130.40. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $547,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $19,649,280. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,689 shares of company stock valued at $451,269,409. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 4.7 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $590.64 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

