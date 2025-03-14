MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 682490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $872,329.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,596.58. This trade represents a 9.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2,375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

