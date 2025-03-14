Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 1,551 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EEM opened at $43.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.