Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,991,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,632.75. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,021,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,004 shares of company stock worth $1,459,060. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Dbs Bank upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

