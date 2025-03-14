Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.