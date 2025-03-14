Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 36 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $313.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $282.38 and a 12 month high of $350.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

