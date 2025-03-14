Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,114.24.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $809.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $997.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

