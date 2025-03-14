Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. Montauk Renewables updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:MNTK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 108,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,898. The stock has a market cap of $325.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNTK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Montauk Renewables from $6.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

