Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,407 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 339.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $81.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

