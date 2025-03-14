Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 23.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 21.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 336,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,274 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,203.84. This trade represents a 14.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.