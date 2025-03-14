Morgan Stanley Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $18.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 486,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,543. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $963.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,925 shares of company stock worth $85,778 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

