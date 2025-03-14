Morgan Stanley Increases Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $9.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Domo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Domo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.15.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $78.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. Analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Domo by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

