Morgan Stanley Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KEY stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

