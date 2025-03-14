MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, reports. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. 1,032,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.96. MRC Global has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.41.

MRC Global announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

