Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Lydia W. Thomas Sells 17,092 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,464.53. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.6 %

MWA opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

MWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

