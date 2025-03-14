NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NagaCorp stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. NagaCorp has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of rooms and suites, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets and clubs, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces.

