Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 2,664.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,783,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,480 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth about $10,836,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 108,884 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

