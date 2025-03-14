Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,RTT News reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 46,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $47,464.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,667.10. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $30,061.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,892 shares in the company, valued at $316,702.80. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $159,990. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 650,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

